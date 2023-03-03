Estin: Here’s to the dreamers

Letter to the editor

I spent a lot of time with Fritz Benedict (the “soul” of Aspen) in the ’70s to the ’90s as student architect, mentee ,and friend. Two expressions of his stood out and were ever present.

With always twinkling eyes, he’d exclaim: “Isn’t this just the best place on Earth to live? Aren’t we luckiest people in the world!” and “Wouldn’t it be great if …?” championing a litany of ideas — some crazy, some instantly great — to make us even better.

Here’s to the dreamers.

Think big, think happily, think expansively with courage and zeal — where and how do you want Aspen to be, to look like, in five, 10, 25, 50 years?

Please vote.





Tim Estin

Aspen