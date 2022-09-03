Erspamer: Need to do this right
As would be expected, the first-come, first-serve demolition permit didn’t materialize too well. All the permits being awarded to just one firm shows a broken system.
The city of Aspen must have a lottery for demolition permits instead of the predicted fiasco of first come first serve. Do it right, or do it over.
L.J. Erspamer
Aspen
