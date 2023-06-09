Emmer: Why am I skeptical?

Letter to the editor

The city of Aspen spent $31.6 million on the Taj Mahal City Hall. That’s its most expensive, completed real-estate/construction project.

The city spent $30 million on the lumberyard and adjoining self-storage property. It proposes to spend $400 million (probably more) completing the project. The project easily could total half a billion dollars by the time it is completed.

Who on City Council or city staff has the experience required to complete a half-billion dollar project? Names and resumes, please.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen