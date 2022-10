Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Even The Aspen Times seems to have fallen prey to disinformation. It simply can’t be true that the city of Aspen would ignore and violate its own demo-permit ordinance.

Why would it? City Council’s ordinances are pure genius. Only a luddite would question or seek to vary from Council’s perspicacious decisions. Especially by unlawful administrative fiat.

Why, this could further undermine public confidence in city government. We wouldn’t want that.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen