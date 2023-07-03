Emmer: No actual victim doesn’t matter

The Supreme Court case 303 Creative was about the state of Colorado’s inevitably forcing a service provider to engage in speech with which she disagrees. On July 2, a front page AP article in The Aspen Times claims the case was based on a bogus “dispute” between 303 Creative and a client because the “client” was straight, not gay. The article’s author should read the opinion before writing a bogus story.

The Supreme Court found the plaintiff (proprietrix of 303 Creative) had a credible claim of imminent threat from the state of Colorado because the state repeatedly had attempted to force another service provider (the propietor of Masterpiece Cakeshop) to engage in speech with which he disagreed.

In fact, the state of Colorado stipulated (admitted) it would do to 303 Creative exactly what it had done repeatedly to Masterpiece Cakeshop. The case was not based on any “client” of 303 Creative’s demand for services. It was based on the unconstitutional actions of the state of Colorado.

Never trust The Associated Press.

Maurice Emmer





Aspen