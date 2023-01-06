Emmer: Lawlessness and disorder

Letter to the editor

What’s the dustup about the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority hearing officer’s allegedly not complying with the rules? That’s a problem? Not in Aspen.

For decades, it’s been traditional to ignore rules in Aspen. Anti-narcotics laws, traffic laws, private property rights, conflicts of interest, the laws of economics, the laws of common sense, the U.S. Constitution. Aspen is a public-housing project parading as a municipality. Free housing for all can’t be achieved if we start enforcing rules.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen