Emmer: He long decried affirmative action

Letter to the editor

The July 7 Aspen Times’ political cartoon accuses Justice Clarence Thomas of having been admitted to Yale Law School by affirmative action.

The cartoonist should read Justice Thomas’ memoir, “My Grandfather’s Son,” and the July 3 Wall Street Journal column by Jason Riley. Both rebut the accusation.

In fact, Justice Thomas, like Thomas Sowell, long has decried affirmative action because it brands on blacks a scarlet letter advertising, “I didn’t earn it.”

Maurice Emmer

Aspen