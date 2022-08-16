Emmer: Get on with it already

Members of the Aspen City Council: Of course it’s important to help workers who are needed in town. No program can house everyone who wants to live here but can’t afford it. The issue is what kind of program, who and how many can be helped. So you have to accept there will be unmet demand no matter what the program.

The current program houses working folks, folks who used to work, retired folks, and cheats. The city never will be able to house all the current workers, all the retireds and all the cheats.

So just make up your minds whether you are going to reform the system, if so to house which subset(s) of occupants and how many, or whether you are going to leave it as is. Make a decision and implement it. Quit farting around.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen