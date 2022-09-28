Emmer: Do they understand fully?

Letter to the editor

Questions about the city’s drive to full electrification:

1. Does the city have a clue how many more kilowatt hours it will need if natural gas is outlawed?

2. Do they know how much extra it will cost residents?

3. Do they care?

4. Do they have any idea where they will get it?





5. How do they reconcile the economics with the simultaneous complaints that Aspen is just too darned expensive?

6. Do they know where the electricity comes from? (Yes, out of the wall socket.)

Maurice Emmer

Aspen