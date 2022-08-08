Elizabeth Key: Let’s start a compassion trend

Hey Roaring Fork community. I sincerely believe one act of compassion can change a life. I think we should start a trend by highlighting our compassionate acts in letters to the editor. Make acts of compassion normalized and popular. Brag away!

I will go first. I invited a longtime homeless local to cat sit at my house for a week when I was out of town so she could get a break from camping. I also spent a month writing the following article, on my own time, to raise awareness of our longtime locals being pushed from the valley: https://www.aspentimes.com/opinion/elizabeth-key-aspens-housing-noose-tightens/

Your turn.

Elizabeth Key

Redstone