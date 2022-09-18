Earnest: Thanks for helping me play ball
Thanks Elk Lodge 224, my coaches, my parents and Aspen Rec for making it possible for me to play football. It’s my first year playing football, and I love it. It’s helped me in many ways like running faster, my overall strength and my knowledge of the sport. I look forward to every one of my games!
Jack Earnest, sixth grade football player
Aspen
