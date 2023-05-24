Duroux: Let’s see what we can accomplish

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I would like to thank all citizens that voted in the recent Crown Mountain District election. I appreciate your confidence in me and accept the opportunity to continue as a director and will work with staff and directors to ensure the park continues to be an enjoyable place to visit and recreate.

There are many desired projects and upgrades in the planning stages, but funds are limited.

Let’s see what can be accomplished with the community’s input.

Leroy Duroux

Basalt