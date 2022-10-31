Doyle: Reasons for a yes!

Letter to the editor

Voting yes on 2B means continued funding for the parks, trails and open space that benefit locals and tourists alike.

The benefits of renewing this tax include the continued care of 30(!) parks; 60 miles of Nordic trails; 38 miles of bike trails (150,000 users per year on the Marolt Bridge!); 13,000 trees; the Cozy Point facility and all the programs out there; the Aspen Rec Center; and the Iselin Park Tennis and Pickleball Courts (soon to get an upgrade!).

Please vote “yes” on 2B!

John Doyle

Aspen