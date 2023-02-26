Doyle: Community’s best interests at heart

Many people have asked me what it’s like to work with Skippy; I certainly wasn’t sure what to expect.

I’ve been pleasantly surprised. What I’ve learned is that Skippy is one of our community’s most passionate housing advocates. He is also capable of compromise; he adjusts his expectations to meet everyone in the middle so that things can move forward.

You might not agree with Skippy on a particular issue, but I sincerely believe he has our community’s best interests at heart.

Rachael Richards, in her endorsement, noted that Skippy is eccentric, as many historic Aspenites have been. Aspen has always embraced diversity.

With three candidates vying for two seats, our choices are fairly obvious this election. I hope you will join me in voting for Skippy Mesirow for Aspen City Council.





John Doyle

Aspen