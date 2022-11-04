Doyle: Commissioners will decide on jail

Letter to the editor

This year’s edition for the office of Pitkin County sheriff has been the most contentious in recent memory. I have read with great interest the articles and opinions about both candidates.

I’ve known Joe for many years and believe he has our community’s best interests at heart. The main concern I had was with the proposal of a new jail facility in a different location. Joe assured me all options, including refurbishing our existing jail, are still on the table, and that the county commissioners will decide the outcome.

Please join me in voting for Joe DiSalvo for Pitkin County sheriff.

John Doyle

Aspen