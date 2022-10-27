Doyle: Best interests at heart

Letter to the editor

Please join me in voting for Kelly McNicholas Kury for Pitkin County commissioner.

She understands our local housing and child-care needs better than most can. Kelly and her husband, Scott, and their two young children live at Burlingame.

Kelly is deeply committed to Aspen and Pitkin County. One glance at the list of boards she serves on, including APCHA and Ruedi Water and Power locally, shows this clearly, as well as her work at the state level.

She is a strong environmentalist and does her homework on zoning issues.

It’s obvious that Kelly has the best interest of Aspen and Pitkin County at heart.





Please vote for Kelly by Nov. 8!

John Doyle

Aspen