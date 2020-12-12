Down goes Trump
The latest attempt by Trump allies to overturn the will of the people, this time in Pennsylvania, was just denied by the United States Supreme Court (Dec. 8). A court with a clear conservative tilt and three justices appointed by Donald Trump issued a one line order, and I quote, “The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied.”
There were no noted dissents. In boxing this would be called a first round, one-punch knockout; in basketball, a slam dunk; I could go on but I think you get the idea.
The Founding Fathers once again prove they were on to something when they devised the three distinct branches of government complete with a series of checks and balances to make sure no one branch got too big for its britches. We all owe a big thanks to James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and the rest of the members of the Constitutional Convention.
If they were still around, and The Onion was open, I’d buy them all drinks but hey, you can’t always get what you want, but we did get what we needed (with apologies to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards).
Chip Nealy
New Castle
Good riddance
Thank God the Fourth Reich only lasted four years.