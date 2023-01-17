Doolan: Smiley faces at the entrances

Letter to the editor

Have you seen the smiley faces on the east and west side of town? If you haven’t, I encourage you to locate them and enjoy them.

Since sometime last spring, these creative artistic expressions have been displayed and changing in decoration, often theme/message oriented. I have never see anyone attending to them. I envision the owner(s) out there in the dark of the night changing the smiley faces incognito.

Every day, they bring a smile to my face, make me giggle, and fill my heart with happiness. It is these random acts of expressive art and kindness that keep our small Aspen community alive and make me proud to have lived here for 56 years. So, a long-overdue thank you to the person or persons who are doing this. You are amazing; your efforts do not go unnoticed.

Bente Doolan

Aspen