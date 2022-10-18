Domelen: Meant for the job

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I am writing to express my deepest support for Michael Buglione, my stepfather, as our new Pitkin County sheriff.

Michael has been a part of my life for over 10 years — and, from Day One, he has treated me as his own blood — always there and more than happy to help, listen or provide guidance with kindness and assurance. Something we all, especially our youth, need to be able to source in a person of power within this community.

Michael is truly the one of most considerate, patient and knowledgeable men I have had the pleasure to look up to. He is a loving father, and, now, an incredible grandfather to my daughter and son.

His love for our community and true passion for service is something that I want to see in our community’s sheriff. Michael genuinely cares and deeply wants this position. He is certainly qualified, and, more importantly, Michael is willing to seek greater understanding and knowledge where needed — a commendable trait.

Please join our family in supporting Michael and cast your vote for a new sheriff, Nov. 8. Michael is meant for the job, and it’s time.





Olivia Van Domelen

Basalt