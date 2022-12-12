Dioguardi: A good Thanksgiving

Letter to the editor

The Hickory House team would like to thank everyone who helped, volunteered, and showed up to eat at the Hickory House annual Thanksgiving dinner.

This is truly a community event, and I would like to thank all the volunteers and especially those who donated to help put this dinner on: US Food Service; Tony Luu and his family; Alsco; Shamrock Food Service; Aspen Caterers and Party Rentals; Paradise Bakery; Sunshine and Moon Bakery; Coke; Chris King Family; and Lisa Joe’s All Things Sweet.

We raised just under $4,500 in four hours for Aspen Youth Center.

Thank you again to everyone who helped make this a success after a few years off due to COVID.

Paul Dioguardi





Hickory House Ribs