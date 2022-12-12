Dioguardi: A good Thanksgiving
The Hickory House team would like to thank everyone who helped, volunteered, and showed up to eat at the Hickory House annual Thanksgiving dinner.
This is truly a community event, and I would like to thank all the volunteers and especially those who donated to help put this dinner on: US Food Service; Tony Luu and his family; Alsco; Shamrock Food Service; Aspen Caterers and Party Rentals; Paradise Bakery; Sunshine and Moon Bakery; Coke; Chris King Family; and Lisa Joe’s All Things Sweet.
We raised just under $4,500 in four hours for Aspen Youth Center.
Thank you again to everyone who helped make this a success after a few years off due to COVID.
Paul Dioguardi
Hickory House Ribs