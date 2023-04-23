DiLucia: Qualified as anyone could be

Dr. Robert Hutton, a 40-year physician, board certified in emergency medicine, is running for election to the board of Aspen Valley Hospital.

Robert has been a close and cherished friend for over 25 years. As a part-time and now a full-time resident of Aspen, he has always had a passion for the well being of this community.

His experience as a physician, chief administrator, and chief of staff certainly indicates this is the caliber of a person we need on the Aspen Valley Hospital Board of Directors.

Tony DiLucia

Aspen