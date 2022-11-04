DiLucia: Has stood test of time

Letter to the editor

I have know Joe DiSalvo for over 30 years and have continually admired his work ethic and integrity.

Let’s address the good work he has done and will continue to do as our sheriff. During my 32 years at the Jerome, Joe and his team were always incredibly responsive and helpful whenever needed.

The sheriff and his department are professional, considerate, and compassionate while protecting and serving the Pitkin County communities.

Joe DiSalvo has proven experience as sheriff and as a leader. Please give him your vote.

Tony DiLucia

Aspen