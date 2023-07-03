Diemoz: Right call on student loan debt

On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for 26 million Americans. The three Supreme Court justices approving of forgiving this debt were Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor.

We should thank six of the justices for saying no to this unparalleled debt forgiveness: John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Bret Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Colorado’s own Neil Gorsuch.

Student loans began in our country at Harvard University in 1840. The origins of the U.S. Department of Education goes back to 1867 even though it didn’t administer loans until 1958. Many of today’s loans are now under the Federal Family Loan Program.

CNN reported on July 1 that Biden had previously cancelled $66 billion in student loans. Is it appropriate that his plan to cancel another $430 billion of student debt was just refused by the Supreme Court?

Is it fair to cancel student loans when millions of citizens that have personally or with family help paid off their educational burden with or without loans over these past 160 years? Is it fair that individuals that have never attended college will not find a drop in their bucket?





Floyd Diemoz

Glenwood Springs