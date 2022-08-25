Diemoz: Archbishop might be a little busy
Art Allard in an Aug. 20 Aspen Times letter accuses the Roman Catholic Gorsuch family of contributing to the ruin of Colorado’s Western Slope because of their real-estate transactions with persons of Soviet/Swiss heritage.
He wonders when the Catholic archbishop will realize that the Gorsuch transaction is a way to destroy human life.
Archbishop Aquila may be spending too much time protecting children, including those who are at times eliminated in their mother’s womb.
Floyd Diemoz
Glenwood Springs
