Diemoz: Archbishop might be a little busy

Art Allard in an Aug. 20 Aspen Times letter accuses the Roman Catholic Gorsuch family of contributing to the ruin of Colorado’s Western Slope because of their real-estate transactions with persons of Soviet/Swiss heritage.

He wonders when the Catholic archbishop will realize that the Gorsuch transaction is a way to destroy human life.

Archbishop Aquila may be spending too much time protecting children, including those who are at times eliminated in their mother’s womb.

Floyd Diemoz

Glenwood Springs