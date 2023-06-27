Dibbs: Basalt people don’t want this

Letter to the editor

I am so dismayed that the town of Basalt is moving forward with its flawed suburbanization of old town despite the fact that that there is so much push-back.

In months of discussing this plan with people on the street, I have met only three who were in favor of it, two of whom were misinformed about the details.

Very few people approve of the plan, yet the town is proceeding anyway. Why don’t they care what the people want? It is sad that we all bought into a town that suits us, and one administration is deciding to change its flavor forever without ceding one bit of decision-making power to the constituents.

This feels like a reflection of the current political climate: Win at all costs and to hell with the other side.

Tania Dibbs





Basalt