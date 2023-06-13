Diaz: For the conservative Karens

Letter to the editor

I am just wondering when all of the conservative Karens who are protesting Bud Light, Target, North Face, and others for supporting the LGBQT community are going to realize that their closets are full of clothing and accessories that are, for the most part, designed by and sold by members of the LGBQT community.

Not to stereotype, but the fashion runway from shoes to dresses to purses is significantly populated by gay men. As for conservative men? Members of the LGBQT community design and make billions of dollars off of your choices in fashion, as well.

So, what’s it going to be? If you are going to shoot up Bud Light six-packs, are you going to go through your closets and have bonfires in the cul de sac full of your shoes, dresses, and purses? I am guessing boycotting Target is one thing, but burning your Versace and Calvin Klein is entirely different.

Marco Antonio Diaz

Redstone