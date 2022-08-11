Diane Reynolds: Here comes school traffic

Our roads ahead, working with the numbers, are you ready?

School will be back in session beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17. Combined students/teachers and staff from Aspen to Rifle add up to 12,500. Please plan accordingly.

The 8:30 start time may coincide with daily commutes. As the ratio of asphalt to vehicles grows smaller, allow more time to reach destinations.

Take a minute, think about it. Our drive isn’t what is used to be.

Diane Reynolds





Glenwood Springs

