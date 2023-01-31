Derly: Chamber’s an asset

The Aspen Chamber Resort Association is a valuable asset for local businesses, the community, and the city of Aspen. My team appreciates the discounted ski passes, which also help retain the labor force.

The informational material and training tools shared in their monthly newsletters are useful tools. And the positive press coverage resulting from ACRA’s work is another welcome perk! Working with ACRA’s PR team has helped me reach our marketing goals.

I definitely encourage any new businesses to become a member.

Karin Derly

Owner, French Alpine Bistro