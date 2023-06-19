DeMar: Midland a cookie-cutter strip to be

Recently I was driving in Seattle, and as I sat at the stoplight and looked around, I had an epiphany. The street was very attractive. There was a landscaped median, wide identified street crossings, rounded outcroppings with trees and two-three spaces for parallel parking between the jutted outcroppings. It looked very nice and somehow familiar.

Aha, this is exactly the same design that is proposed for Midland Avenue. Then I noticed this same design on other recently renovated streets. It’s quite attractive, today.

I realized this streetscape is the current popular method of redesigning urban high traffic streets. Remember when malls were a novel shopping concept? They started in the mid-1960s and now we despise them, at least from a visual aspect. Today they struggle.

This “cute streetscape” concept will become the redundant mundane commonplace mall of the future. It isn’t unique or specific to the character of Midland Avenue. It is a repetitive, fill-in-the-dimensions blueprint creating complete sameness as other downtowns.

What makes Basalt so attractive and appealing today is the well preserved historic buildings. They are colorful and full of character. The diagonal parking is part of that Western character. I can easily see a pickup with a dog and a broom in the back parked on Midland. That is the charm and character of Midland Avenue.





If you “mall-ify” Midland, it becomes “everywhere America.”

Jane DeMar

Basalt