DeLosso: Favorite local tradition

Letter to the editor

Thank you to the staff and volunteers at the Farm Collaborative — and to all our local farmers — for providing such a wonderful array of free food at Cozy Point Ranch on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

I was able to take home carrots, potatoes, radishes, squash, bread, onions, garlic, and more to share with friends this Thanksgiving.

This has become one of my favorite local traditions, and I appreciate everyone who helped with the harvest, so that individuals and families from all backgrounds can enjoy a homegrown meal together to kick off the holiday season. Thank you again.

Lisa DeLosso

Snowmass