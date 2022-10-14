Dayton: Rule of law

Letter to the editor

For as far back as human history, the most common form of government has been tyrants and their ruling class that freely murdered, raped, tortured, robbed and enslaved the non-ruling class. The tyrants believed their word was the law and could be changed at their whim.

Life for those in the ruling class was precarious, as well, as they could fall out of favor at any time, have their property seized, be tortured and executed — all at the whim of the tyrant.

For modern-day examples of this tyranny, just look at Russia, China and North Korea, to name a few.

As the Founding Fathers did not want to replace one tyrant, King George III of England, with another homemade tyrant, they sought to institutionalize the tradition of rule of law in their new government. This meant a just set of laws, as determined by the people, that are applied equally to the citizens and the government — that no one should be above these laws.

In this way, the Founding Fathers believed the rule of law would act as a barrier against tyrannical and arbitrary government.





As long as there has been democracy, there have been people who believe that it needs to be overthrown, and a new king-tyrant-autocrat installed. This belief is not unique to any political party but, at this point in time, seems to have gained great favor among many Republicans, including Lauren Boebert, who would gladly install Trump as our king.

Maintaining democracy and the rule of law is too important to the rest of us to let it slip away.

Jerome Dayton

Carbondale