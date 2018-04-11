Crown Mountain Park funding much needed

Please vote yes on 7A for Crown Mountain Park's minor, but much-needed, tax increase in the upcoming election May 8.

For more than 10 years, my family and I have used the park for soccer, softball/baseball, tennis, the playground, the dog park, river trail access, Easter egg hunts, cross-country skiing, the BMX track, birthday party bounce houses and the walking/running loop. If 7A passes, we feel that the approximately $6 a month extra we would pay in property taxes is well worth the price of admission.

Crown Mountain is running on the same budget approved in 2002, yet park usage has increased by 400 percent over the past 15 years. Increased funding would help maintain (and replace as needed) existing park amenities and landscaping, hire more staffers and keep the park's reserve fund healthy.

Keep in mind that in 2023, the original bond to pay for the park's creation ($9 annually for every $100,000 of a home's actual value) will be paid off and annual tax fees will then drop.

As a board member of Crown Mountain Park and frequent user, I implore you to vote yes on 7A so that we can preserve this amazing resource for generations to come.

Bonnie Scott

Recommended Stories For You

Basalt