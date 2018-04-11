Crown Mountain Park funding much needed
April 11, 2018
Please vote yes on 7A for Crown Mountain Park's minor, but much-needed, tax increase in the upcoming election May 8.
For more than 10 years, my family and I have used the park for soccer, softball/baseball, tennis, the playground, the dog park, river trail access, Easter egg hunts, cross-country skiing, the BMX track, birthday party bounce houses and the walking/running loop. If 7A passes, we feel that the approximately $6 a month extra we would pay in property taxes is well worth the price of admission.
Crown Mountain is running on the same budget approved in 2002, yet park usage has increased by 400 percent over the past 15 years. Increased funding would help maintain (and replace as needed) existing park amenities and landscaping, hire more staffers and keep the park's reserve fund healthy.
Keep in mind that in 2023, the original bond to pay for the park's creation ($9 annually for every $100,000 of a home's actual value) will be paid off and annual tax fees will then drop.
As a board member of Crown Mountain Park and frequent user, I implore you to vote yes on 7A so that we can preserve this amazing resource for generations to come.
Bonnie Scott
Recommended Stories For You
Basalt
Trending In: Opinion
- Castle Creek Bridge project manager: Facts and myths
- Paul Andersen: Confronting the motorized “wimp” factor
- Mike Littwin: Ranking the current state of Colorado governor’s race
- Meredith C. Carroll: The Hassle Creek Bridge: What is it good for?
- John Colson: Colorado rejected Trump, now let’s save the Post
Trending Sitewide
- Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Maroon Bowl outside of Aspen Highlands
- John Galvin ID’d as Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteer, skier who died in Maroon Bowl avalanche
- Aspen City Market ban leads to arrest
- Skier’s body recovered from Maroon Bowl after avalanche
- Three safes with up to $10,000 inside stolen from Aspen Highlands ticket office