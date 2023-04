Letter to the editor

Built on an EPA site

Desert design and funding light

What could go wrong, right?

Centennial, at Smuggler Mountain’s base

Now the center of a legal case

Clad in superior redwood siding

Beneath which rot and mold are hiding

A capital problem with funding need

The property encumbered with a restrictive deed

Centennial owners, hard working and local

Time to get loud and vocal

Ed Cross

Aspen