Cross: Misses online comments
For years, your paper had a feature that comments could be made at the end of columnists’ submissions. Why was this eliminated?
I suspect, but can’t just guess others’ motives, it was because the columnists you didn’t agree with received all the comments, and those you agreed with seldom got any comments?
Is is not a function of local papers to present citizens ideas and then agreement or rebuttal presented, as well?
Bob Cross
Fort Worth, Texas
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.