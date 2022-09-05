Cross: Misses online comments

For years, your paper had a feature that comments could be made at the end of columnists’ submissions. Why was this eliminated?

I suspect, but can’t just guess others’ motives, it was because the columnists you didn’t agree with received all the comments, and those you agreed with seldom got any comments?

Is is not a function of local papers to present citizens ideas and then agreement or rebuttal presented, as well?

Bob Cross

Fort Worth, Texas