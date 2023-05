Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Good people of Aspen

We’re just like you

Live up the hill

With a hell of a view

Centennial





A complex problem

With a simple solution

Governmental resolution

To fund the fix

A precedent may be needed

The property is restrictively deeded

We need to Redesign, Rebuild and Replace

Or condemnation is what we’ll face

A funding solution must be found

Before the building become unsafe, unsound

Election officials prove your worth

Keep Centennial standing, on this earth

Ed Cross

Aspen