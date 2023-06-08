Cross: Centennial owners

Letter to the editor

Anthony is a sheriff’s deputy

Russell and Randy, ride in the ambi

First responders all

They come when you call

Mary and Patty work at the Senior Center

Where Judy sometimes volunteers

Helping out our elderly

In their waning years

Marilyn and Marcel work in restaurants

Along with Jeff and Phil

Tamar manages property

As does Dios, Beau and Will

Rose sells wine, Amber has a store

Annie and Linda keep us fit

With pilates on the floor

Sara and Andrea have cute young babies

With another coming in June

Jere is our oldest

Will be 86 pretty soon

Just a few of the owners

At Centennial, on the hill

We need to keep it standing

Find a way to pay the bill

We need to rebuild our buildings

Or surely they will fall





Would be such a tragedy

For young and old, and all

So come on City Council

Find a way to fund the fix

A better use of taxes

Than endless legal tricks

Ed Cross

Aspen