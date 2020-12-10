Coyotes in Aspen seeking prey
I would like to get the word out about the danger posed by the numerous coyotes in our small town. On Tuesday, my 75-pound lab was ambushed and attacked seemingly by a lone coyote just feet in front of me. I looked up to squeals to see them rolling on the ground.
I was by the (Benedict) Music Tent, a local favorite to exercise their pets. We have all witnessed them in various parts of town. Without thought, I started screaming toward them and the coyote was defiant. I quickly took my shoes off and also threw my phone — the coyote not wanting to relent.
I yelled for help to get my two dogs to safety no one heard me. The coyote finally turned away. My vet shared her sentiment about the numerous dogs and cats around the golf course neighborhood that sadly become the prey of these wild animals. They seem to have a large population. I have witnessed packs that hang out by Clark’s Market. Beware they are not just after small prey.
Natalie Blanchard
Aspen
