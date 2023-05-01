Coyer: Great addition to Holy Cross board

I am writing to encourage voters to vote for Ms. Linn Brooks for the Northern District board seat on the Holy Cross Energy (HCE) board. I have known Linn for a dozen years, first in my capacity as president of the Mountain Star Association as we negotiated the construction of a water tank with the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority for our community — she was the general manager of UERWA/ERWSD.

I found her to be a smart, tough-but-fair negotiator, a good listener willing to hear my side of the issues, and eventually an excellent partner as we successfully — with the town of Avon — constructed the tank.

Sometime later, I applied to the board of the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District for the open board seat in District 3, to which I was appointed and elected, and have served as director ever since. In that position, I worked closely with Linn for seven years on many projects that are vital to the well-being of our community. My respect for her intelligence, leadership capabilities, and commitment to excellence is great.

Linn is very well prepared to make significant contributions as a board member of Holy Cross Energy. Her knowledge of how to successfully manage an important utility for our community is well-established. She recently retired from her position as general manager of UERWA/ERWSD, and now has time to concentrate on helping the HCE board deal with the important issues it is dealing with as it faces increasing energy demand from its customers, as well as sourcing new types of electricity generation — among other challenges.

There is significant overlap and/or inter-dependence between water and electric utilities — power generation from the Shoshone generating facility, from dams like Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams, high electric needs for fresh water treatment and waste water processing, and challenges in setting appropriate prices for their services to customers.





So Linn will hit the ground running, once elected. We couldn’t ask for a better representative on the HCE Board!

Elect Linn Brooks to the board of Holy Cross Energy!

Steve Coyer

Avon