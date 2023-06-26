Cox: Why county should run the FBO

Pitkin County’s upcoming decision on who manages the fixed-base operation at the airport is a classic make-or-buy decision that is studied in business and public policy schools across the country. It’s always easier to contract with an outside firm to manage a service than to think about bringing it in-house, but I believe the cost-benefit analysis clearly favors running it ourselves.

My friends who have worked at ABO and Atlantic Aviation at our airport suggest that the employees who are serving private aviation will continue doing so no matter who runs it. We need to spend millions of dollars on upgrading our airport. What better way to pay for it than by using jet-fuel profits?

I fully support moving forward with a new terminal as quickly as possible. Eagle County Airport’s 47,000-square-foot rectangular box on two levels that opened four years ago shows how straightforward it can be.

However, I do not support widening our runway to open the door to larger aircraft. We do not need 737s, A319s and A320s! On the private side, our little mountain city will survive without Gulfstream G650s, G700s and G800s.

Flydenver.com shows 187 cities served by United nonstop service from Denver. My count shows over half of those cities are served by regional aircraft. I believe there is a strong demand for these smaller jets that will continue to encourage aircraft makers to supply them. Aspen Fly Right takes this even further.





I urge our county commissioners to be brave and run the FBO in-house or at least negotiate a profit-sharing contract that keeps some of the fuel profits in the county. I believe we should move forward with land-side improvements and not widen the runway for larger jets.

Sam Cox

Basalt