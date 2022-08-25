Council: All over now
“Thou doth protest too much”
It’s a shame that the new editor of the Aspen Times spent so much time and energy in his recent opinion column (Aug. 15) attempting to defend the indefensible.
The Fourth Estate is a key pillar in protecting our democratic norms and way of life.
In the past year, Aspen has lost half of this foundation. Consider what that means for the future of our town.
Chris Council
Snowmass Village
