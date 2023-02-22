Siegel: Checks all the boxes

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

As long-time followers of Aspen City Council, like many other readers, we realize that the election in March is very consequential.

That is why we are endorsing Sam Rose and ask that you give him serious consideration. His work as a firefighter and activities in the community bring him into daily personal contact with residents. He hears and understands our concerns across the spectrum of issues that make up the fabric of the community. He is a careful listener, not one to jump to conclusions, and is by nature a problem-solver.

His youth is an asset. Many of the problems on the table require a long-term view. We say younger, the better — a deep perspective of what the future holds shapes the reality of today’s discussion.

In short, Sam checks all the boxes. Please give him serious consideration for a spot on City Council. And most importantly, please cast your vote. With all the important issues in front of us, this is no time to stay on the sidelines.

Elizabeth and Neil Siegel





Aspen