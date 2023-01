Letter to the editor

It would be interesting to be at the first town-hall meeting that George Santos hosts for his constituents of New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

I’m sure he’ll get an earful of criticism and calls for his resignation for running on a resume of lies. But, once he reminds them that he invented the internet for showing funny cat videos, wrote “Louie Louie,” and killed Osama bin Laden, all will be forgiven, I’m sure.

John M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs