High Points: The Broncos — So, you’re saying there’s a chance

I don’t want to jinx it.

But for the first time in a while, a long while, the Denver Broncos have a significant game in December. That’s right the 6-5 Denver Broncos, fresh off a win vs the Los Angeles Chargers face the 7-4 Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday Night Football with first place in the AFC West on the line. If the Broncos, the team that lost 4 straight October games, can upset the defending AFC Champion Chiefs they will, after week 13, be in charge of their destiny with five games left in the regular season.

Who would have thunk it? Certainly not I. But since Halloween the Broncos, with a misstep against the Eagles at home, have won three of the last their last four games and they have ratcheted up their play to a level that few would have expected. I’m not sure that even the players are confident in their chances. The bookies aren’t, as they have opened the week by making the Chiefs 9.5-point favorites over the Broncos.

Consider that the Chiefs have been to the last two Super Bowls. They are coming off a bye that followed a four-game winning streak and they seem to have righted a ship that began the year listing, especially on defense. They are led by Patrick Mahomes, one of the, oh, top two or three QBs in the NFL, and the game is being played at their house, one of the loudest places on the planet.

Oh, and the Broncos last beat Kansas City back in week 2 of the 2015 season when Peyton Manning (remember that guy?) led Denver to the win. The Chiefs have won 11, that is eleven, straight games against Denver.





So, what are the Bronco’s chances that they will board a flight back to Denver on Sunday night as the AFC West leaders? Honestly slim and none. But slim has ,on more than one occasion this NFL season, outraced none to victory. I’m just saying….there’s a chance.

If the Broncos are to win, they need to run the ball well using Melvin Gordon III and the emerging rookie Javonte Williams to their advantage. Both of Denver’s running backs have rushed for over 500 yards and are one of just three duos to do so this season. And they can’t turn the ball over. Give the Chiefs extra possessions and the result will be a .500 record by game’s end. And they need to keep Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater standing tall. He has been beaten up with regularity this year and has been sacked 27 times already. Let the Chiefs hit him, and it is a lock (pun intended) that Kansas City will win. That reference is to Drew Lock, the Broncos back up quarterback who is from Lee’s Summit, MO, less than 15 miles from Arrowhead Stadium. Lock has yet to reach his potential.

But despite the odds and the statistics, the reason why the NFL is the juggernaut that it is is because you just never know what will happen next. There are few things less predictable than professional football and that is one reason why we tune in.

So, wrap the weekend up with a Sunday Night football at 6:20 MT. It could mean that the Broncos are in first place on Pearl Harbor Day.