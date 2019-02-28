Guest commentary: Torre has plan to improve community for Aspen locals, visitors

It's time for better decision-making through better communication, better representation, better leadership and better accountability. It's time — vote Torre for Aspen mayor.

I have lived in Aspen for 25 years, I am an affordable-housing unit resident, and I believe in the future of Aspen. I run for office in order to make positive changes for the town and the community that I love. I am the only mayoral candidate who has a long-term vision for a sustainable Aspen and the experience, conviction and dedication to implement those plans. I have 18 years of experience working with City Hall, including two terms on City Council. I have seen what works, and I have learned from mistakes. We cannot keep doing the same things this council has been doing and expect different results. The difference between my opponents and myself is clear, voting record and vision. I like Ann and Adam, but I disagree with their indecision on issues, some of their decisions, and the lack of follow-through on a list of community initiatives. Ann does have two more years remaining in her term on council and I would look forward to working with her.

Aspen needs a strong leader in the Mayor's Office. As that leader, I will champion Aspen's core values, promote open communication and governance, and optimize operations in City Hall. My top priorities include — and I intend to deliver on — the following:

Communication and transparency from City Hall

Affordable housing for Aspenites

Environmental leadership

Community vitality

Transportation solutions

When I am elected, we will install a new city manager, and activate an open system of communication. We will refine our operations and instill efficiency from the top down. We will set clear expectations and communication in City Hall, and ensure that City Hall represents the citizens and respects city staff.

During my two terms on council, I voted to approve Burlingame housing and other projects, creating over 300 community households. I will continue to create new housing opportunities, from entry-level housing, to family units and options for retiring Aspenites. I support assisting Centennial, Burlingame and Truscott with repairs to keep these units in our inventory.

When I served on council, I helped mandate recycling service, banned the bag, supported the Aspen Tap program and committed to GHG reductions. My goals as mayor include implementing comprehensive citywide composting, single-use plastic and waste reductions, energy conservation and carbon conscious planning. I pledge to put our environmental goals into every consideration.

I will promote sensible, measurable transit programs and roadway improvements without wasting money and punishing the public. We need to prepare for the future by addressing transit needs and providing effective alternatives. Solutions must be targeted and specific, and in collaboration with the county and other partners.

Serving as your mayor is not just about the big issues. I have heard from you that there are many everyday issues the city can do better in addressing. We need to expand early child care facilities, improve parking and traffic, revise building and permitting processes, create local business opportunity, improve offseason bus service, review the airport proposal, create senior housing and services, work effectively with the county, expand mental health programs and many more. I promise to work for you.

It's time. I ask for your vote, Torre for Aspen mayor!

Leading up to the March 5 municipal election, The Aspen Times is publishing one guest commentary from each candidate for City Council and mayor. Torre's website is http://www.torreformayor.com