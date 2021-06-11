Colson’s latest wasn’t my favorite

On Tuesday, The Aspen Times published the John Colson column and the topic was University of California sociologist Jenny Stuber and her recent scientific paper: “Aspen and the American Dream.“

While I won’t take time to read Stuber’s work, as a formally trained University of California sociologist myself, I see Colson’s article discloses his ignorance regarding fundamental economic theory and modeling at the turn of the 20th century. Where there was a reliance upon the theories of Karl Marx and its subsequent derivatives, as the industrial revolution, with energy by fossil fuels, was exploding globally.

Within Colson’s closing paragraph he states: “An economic system that is tilted toward keeping the rich rich and the rest of us in our subservient place, is not socialism.” Actually, Mr. Colson, you are incorrect. The economic model of Aspen as Jenny Stuber scientifically observed is textbook: “Fabian Socialism.”

For the public record: It is a fact Mr. John Colson was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize (by this writer) for his work as an investigative reporter on fracking (sorry, but I forgot the year). I liked you better in those days, John. Perhaps you will find a corrupt local government to investigate instead of your column.

Carl McWilliams

Glenwood Springs