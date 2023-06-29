Collen: Still our town!

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

After countless Thursdays as a kid hocking The Aspen Times, earning a little weekend cash, it was so much fun to connect with Sarah Girgis at The Aspen Times about our book, “Growing Up Aspen — Adventures of the Unsupervised.” Thanks for running the interview article; it really woke the town up to our new adventure.

The Aspen Times has taught each one of us about self confidence and entrepreneurship. There is so much the town of Aspen has taught us kids, and this book is a thank you to all of you. The fact that Explore Booksellers sold out before the actual signing shows me how strong of a community we had and still do have. I am so glad that our young voices have inspired so many to come out and visit with us and talk about old stories.

Change is inevitable, but the town still shines bright!

Thank you Aspen for such a great send off for our book, Growing Up Aspen – Adventures of the Unsupervised.

Andy Collen (Snowboard Brothers of Aspen), Chris Pomeroy, Dean Jackson, and Lo Semple





Aspen — and beyond