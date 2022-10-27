Colby: God’s chosen ones

Letter to the editor

At a recent talk at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt , Colorado 3rd Congressional District Rep. Lauren Boebert revealed that both she and Donald Trump were anointed by God to lead America forward. This claim, while remarkable, is not unprecedented, however. On March 16, Iran’s President Mahmud Ahmadinejad stated that his successor has already been chosen by God. But I’m not aware of any American candidate other than Boebert who’s insisted that they were handpicked by the Almighty.

Boebert would like to impose her brand of Christianity on you, too, with its fierce opposition to abortion rights. Her rallying cry of “Freedom” stops at the womb.

I’m an unaffiliated voter who leans but does not always vote Democratic. I grew up in a conservative family. In 1964 I beat the drum for Barry Goldwater. I voted for Ronald Reagan in 1980. I have more Republican friends and relatives than I can count. I understand the conservative point of view.

But Lauren Boebert is not your daddy’s Republican. She does not work across the aisle, nor does she strive for compromise. Instead, she straps on her piece and rails against Nancy Pelosi as the PAC money rolls in. Her strident rhetoric does nothing to bring together a nation divided.

If your mind’s not shut tight, you might take a look at Boebert’s Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, a pro-choice moderate in the mold of John Salazar, who held Boebert’s seat from 2004 until 2010. You might give him a look. Then check with your conscience, and don’t forget to vote.





Ed Colby

New Castle