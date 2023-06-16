Coerdt: Could not have done this without you

Clint and Kate Coerdt: "This community is very much alive and well, as evidenced by the support and generosity shown to us."

Courtesy photo

Dear Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley friends, neighbors, family, and community,

As we write this, it is the one-year anniversary of the fire at our home, Broke Tine Ranch, in Old Snowmass. This anniversary is not a happy occasion, but we have found that it has brought us mixed feelings of grief and joy.

The grief is to be expected after suffering the loss of my parents, our beloved dogs, our home, and every physical possession we had. The feelings of happiness and pride, however, are somewhat unexpected and can be best described as a silver lining to the pain that we have endured over the last year.

Many of you followed our story through the updates posted via GoFundMe. Since we last updated you all, we have been able to properly celebrate the lives of Henry and Suni Coerdt both in their home of Cleveland and more recently in Arizona. We feel the pain of their loss every day and not a moment goes by that we do not miss them, but we honor them by forging ahead in our lives.

In their honor, we hope to break ground this summer on the ranch to rebuild our home. Thanks to the generosity of local architects, designers, planners, and builders, we have plans for a beautiful new home that will include a memorial meadow dedicated to Henry, Suni, Benson, and Tango.





I continue to travel to Denver frequently for graft procedures and check ins with my burn-unit team, who have become like family. I am healthy, healing well, and very happy to be back at work at Steakhouse 316.

Kate has thrown herself into planning our dream wedding, one year delayed, as well as the new house. We are grateful to have each other and, in the last year, have found a strength in each other we never knew could exist.

The happiness and pride that we feel does not come, however, from the rebuilding of our house or the planning of our wedding. It comes from you, the Aspen/Roaring Fork Valley community, that showed up, stepped up, and lifted us up in our darkest hours and continues to do so every day.

We could not have imagined the outpouring of love and support that you all showed and are beyond honored that you found us worthy of it. The way in which our small mountain town supported us, giving not only money, but also physical items, time, emotional support, and anything else we needed has quite simply blown us away.

These days, we often read in papers letters claiming that the spirit of our town is dead, that the community that is the real reason why we all stay has disintegrated.

Based on our experience over the last year, we think that sentiment could not be more wrong. This community is very much alive and well, as evidenced by the support and generosity shown to us.

As we reflect on the tragedy and loss, we are also overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude, thankfulness, joy, and pride. We are so proud to be a part of this amazing community and rebuild our lives here and are eternally grateful to you all for your unwavering support.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Love and Gratitude,

Clint and Kate Coerdt