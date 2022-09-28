Coddington: Recommend ‘Close’ at Filmfest

Letter to the editor

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It is estimated that a suicide attempt is made every minute, with close to 1.2 million people attempting suicide annually in the United States. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. among adults 18-65, and the second leading cause of death among teens and young adults.

In Pitkin and Garfield County, more than 120 deaths by suicide occurred since 2015. These staggering numbers tragically highlight the prevalence of a national and local trend.

A note of appreciation is extended to Mind Springs Foundation, the close to 200 participants and sponsors for this year’s recent Pedal for Prevention event. This annual event helps to bring much needed awareness to suicide-prevention efforts. Such endeavors promote much needed discussion to help address the tragic loss of a person’s life by suicide and repercussions caused by the taking of one’s life.

I recently watched the movie “Close” at the Telluride Film Festival held Labor Day weekend. Close is a story about Leo and Remi, two 13-year-old best friends whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Loved ones left behind are left to cope with loss by suicide. “Close” will be shown Oct. 2 at the Isis Theater as part of this week’s Filmfest hosted by Aspen Film.

I wholeheartedly recommend “Close” — a movie that will help promote further discussion about such a tragic situation.





Jim Coddington III

Carbondale