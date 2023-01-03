Coddington III: We the people must unite

Letter to the editor

Jan. 6, 2021, will remain one of the darkest days in the history of our country. Many of us watched in disgust while horrific events unfolded. A violent mob stormed the Capitol building to prevent Congress from formalizing the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Earlier, during a “Save America” rally, Donald Trump repeated false claims of election irregularities. Numerous rioters then vandalized and forcibly entered the Capitol. Police officers and others were assaulted. Attempts to capture and harm lawmakers were made. Deaths occurred, and many were injured during numerous acts of lawlessness and incredulous behavior. A gallows was erected while many of the rioters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.”

Sadly, a number of Americans — including members of the media and some elected officials — continue to minimize and justify such a disgraceful act of insurrection, “a violent uprising against an authority or government.”

President George Washington acknowledged, “The establishment of our new government seemed to be the last great experiment, for promoting human happiness, by reasonable compact, in civil society.”

President Abraham Lincoln, concerned by acts of mob violence, warned us in his Lyceum Address: “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”





Our country continues to endure a tumultuous period of internal conflict that tragically polarizes a Not So United States. We are in danger of having “the last great experiment” implode.

If we are to save America, we must put aside our divisive political beliefs and focus on the common good. The importance of the common good is prominently addressed in the Preamble to the United States Constitution: “We the People.” Popular sovereignty is the foundation upon which the entire U.S. Constitution depends. Unifying efforts must be made to peacefully defend and maintain our democracy.

Jim Coddington III

Carbondale